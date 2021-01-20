MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

The character and determination of the Gladstone Power U18 Girls basketball side has not surprised coach Scott Lloyd.

The character and determination of the Gladstone Power U18 Girls basketball side has not surprised coach Scott Lloyd.

Today’s weather: Max 31. Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. Winds east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Tide times:

High: 3.21m at 1.59am

Low: 1.89m at 7.36am

High: 3.28m at 2.06pm

Low: 1.59m at 8.42pm

—

Gladstone Power under-18 girls basketball coach Scott Lloyd could not contain his excitement after his team performed valiantly at the State Championships.

Lloyd said he was “over the moon” with the way his players conducted themselves on and off the court throughout the week-long tournament on the Sunshine Coast last week.

A severe shortage of rental properties has created a “looming crisis” for Queensland tenants with less than one per cent of stock available across the majority of the state.

Has your daughter ever wanted to rub shoulders with a professional cricket team and play the game with her mates in the summer sun?

The Big Bash League’s Brisbane Heat is visiting Gladstone on Thursday (January 21) for a girls only Summer Holiday CQ Summer Bash.

The Gladstone Port's Corporation's Marina Parklands will play host to Queensland cricket's biggest Summer Holiday tour on record.

A vessel anchored at Port Alma will be seized if the owner does not come forward in the next few weeks.

Maritime Safety Queensland has declared the ‘Stardust’ vessel to be derelict and a seizure notice has been placed on it.

Stardust will be seized if an owner does not come forward by February 8.

Eight Central Queensland race clubs will share in nearly $700,000 worth of infrastructure funding from the State Government’s Country Racing Program.

The big winner is the Emerald Jockey Club with $470,000 for a new racecourse mower, fertilising and spraying equipment, an irrigation upgrade and tie-up stalls.

