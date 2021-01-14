MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

A police car has rolled over on Roberts St, South Gladstone following a crash with a stolen vehicle on January 13, 2021. Picture: Jacobbe McBride.

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 13.

Today’s weather: Sunny with a top of 31C. Winds southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.

Tide times:

Low – 0.73m at 3.40am

High – 4.49m at 10.05am

Low – 0.75m at 4.31pm

High – 3.58m at 8.27pm

A police car rolled in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in South Gladstone on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a stolen gold Prado was abandoned on Flora Dr, Beecher at 11.30am and swapped for another stolen vehicle.

Craig Walker, Neil Moran and Grant Cooper. Gladstone Ports Corporation have announced a partnership with the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club on January 13 at the Gladstone Marina. Picture: Liana Walker

Organisers of the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race are optimistic they’ll have a smooth sailing event after COVID-19 forced the event to be cancelled in 2020.

On Wednesday it was announced the Gladstone Ports Corporation would be the new named sponsor for the B2G in the event’s 73rd year, taking over the naming rights from Qantas.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the partnership between GPC and the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club was for three years with hopes of being extended.

Ethan Hudson pleaded guilty to drink driving.

A 27-year-old builder told police he knew he’d be over the limit when he was pulled over on December 20.

Ethan James Hudson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

Roseberry Qld Chair Craig Walker with outgoing manager Colleen Tribe who announced she was stepping down on January 13, 2021.

After eight and a half years Roseberry Qld general manager Colleen Tribe has stepped down from her role.

Ms Tribe will be succeeded by Michelle Coates who commences the role on January 27.

Ms Tribe said it had been a privilege to work with Roseberry and help it grow to be successful in its mission.

A German man in his 20s has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Lowmead on Sunday where a camper van burst into flames.

Preliminary investigations show about 5.30pm the camper van travelling south on Lowmead Road collided with a pylon of a rail bridge overpass and caught on fire.

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.