MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Bahay Kubo owner Rio Ramos said the restaurant and bar's aim was to bring authentic Filipino cuisine to the Port City.

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 12.

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny. Winds east to southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

Low – 0.70m at 2.59am

High – 4.54m at 9.21am

Low – 0.71m at 3.49pm

High – 3.62m at 9.44pm

Workman's Beach at Agnes Water. Photo: Dragonfly UAV

The actions of a few have ruined it for many as Gladstone Regional Council made the decision to close a popular beach campsite recently.

In a brief statement released to the media this week, the council outlined its reasons for closing Workman’s Beach campground during school holidays.

A new restaurant and bar in Gladstone’s CBD will offer Asian cuisine and late-night karaoke daily, for those willing to test their vocal cords.

Rio Ramos, of Ramos and Co Lawyers on Auckland St, said she saw a gap in the market for a Filipino restaurant and leapt at her opportunity.

South32 was already lukewarm about going ahead with the Eagle Downs project

South32 is set to walk away from its half-owned Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project in Queensland as the mining major edges further away from the coal business.

South32 bought half of the Eagle Downs coking coal project from Brazil’s Vale in 2018, paying $US106m ($148m) upfront and agreeing to deferred payments worth another $US27m.

A 19-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands when he targeted his cousin’s ex partner.

Benjamin William Riley broke into the man’s Burua home on November 14 where he removed a window, went inside and punched the victim’s television and threw his xbox and Nintendo switch to the floor which caused them to smash.

The CQ Capras new head coach, Guy Williams (left), with the club's CEO Peter White.

Guy Williams has been appointed the CQ Capras head coach for season 2021.

The announcement was just made by CEO Peter White, and came a day after it was revealed that David Faiumu had resigned from the position.

