MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 11.

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny. Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Winds east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

Low – 0.73m at 2.09am

High – 4.5m at 8.36am

Low – 0.75m at 3.03pm

High – 3.61m at 8.57pm

Gladstone Regional Council library’s “Out and About” van is set to make a comeback.

Find out what rural locations in the Gladstone region the service will be visiting HERE.

A Gladstone woman who got into a fight with her partner tried to drive away but was later stopped by police who discovered she should not have been behind the wheel.

Find out just why that wasHERE.

A Gladstone woman who drove an unregistered and uninsured car, made matters worse by using fake number plates.

The woman also had pages of previous criminal history, read about it HERE.

Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival have filled their headline act spot for the upcoming festival.

Find out who the decorated band is HERE.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher took to social media yesterday in order to outline the importance of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement on southeast Queensland lockdown.

Find out why this matters to you HERE.

Glenn Butcher. Picture: Rodney Stevens
