Emergency services attend a fatal car crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville at Mount Surround. Garbage truck driver being looked over by paramedics. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 10.

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy. Slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower. Winds east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

Low – 0.80m at 1.17am

High – 4.39m at 7.49am

Low – 0.86m at 2.15pm

High – 3.59m at 8.07pm

Gladstone had some welcome relief from the humidity as rain rolled over the Port City on Saturday.

Find out who got the most throughout the Gladstone regionHERE.

A woman was flown to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday following an incident with a horse.

Find out the extent of her injuries and how the events transpiredHERE.

Looking to getaway in the Gladstone region this summer?

The Observer has compiled a list of the top nine waterholes to visit throughout the region, including Stoney Creek and Norton Bridge.

A woman was transported to hospital in a stable condition following a motorbike accident on a property in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon.
Get all the details HERE.

