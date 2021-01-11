MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed
Good morning Gladstone,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 10.
Today’s weather: Partly cloudy. Slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower. Winds east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h.
Tide times:
Low – 0.80m at 1.17am
High – 4.39m at 7.49am
Low – 0.86m at 2.15pm
High – 3.59m at 8.07pm
—
Gladstone had some welcome relief from the humidity as rain rolled over the Port City on Saturday.
Find out who got the most throughout the Gladstone regionHERE.
A woman was flown to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday following an incident with a horse.
Find out the extent of her injuries and how the events transpiredHERE.
Looking to getaway in the Gladstone region this summer?
The Observer has compiled a list of the top nine waterholes to visit throughout the region, including Stoney Creek and Norton Bridge.
A woman was transported to hospital in a stable condition following a motorbike accident on a property in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon.
Get all the details HERE.