MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 10.

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy. Slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower. Winds east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

Low – 0.80m at 1.17am

High – 4.39m at 7.49am

Low – 0.86m at 2.15pm

High – 3.59m at 8.07pm

—

Gladstone had some welcome relief from the humidity as rain rolled over the Port City on Saturday.

Find out who got the most throughout the Gladstone regionHERE.

A woman was flown to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday following an incident with a horse.

Find out the extent of her injuries and how the events transpiredHERE.

Angry stallion

Looking to getaway in the Gladstone region this summer?

The Observer has compiled a list of the top nine waterholes to visit throughout the region, including Stoney Creek and Norton Bridge.

Blackman's Gap, Boyne Valley

A woman was transported to hospital in a stable condition following a motorbike accident on a property in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon.

Get all the details HERE.