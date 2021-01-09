MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Happy Saturday Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 8.

Today's weather: Cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely from late this morning. Winds east to southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

High - 3.93m at 6am

Low - 1.23m at 12.20pm

High - 3.55m at 6.09pm

--

A witness has spoken about a "disgusting" attack on a man with a disability by young teenagers at a Kin Kora McDonalds on Thursday.

Sue Ellen Walk wrote on social media about the brazen attack she witnessed about lunchtime.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone workers who visited Brisbane COVID hotspots during the Christmas/New Year period have on Friday been sent into quarantine.

The Observer spoke to one Gladstone worker on Friday who said he had been sent into quarantine after visiting Brisbane and Caboolture over the Christmas period to January 4.

Catch up HERE.

A Gladstone carpenter will spend the first weeks of 2021 without a driver's licence after being caught drug-driving.

Lance William Harvey, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday to the offence.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone was the cheapest place to get fuel in Central Queensland in 2020.

The port city was listed in the top five towns which had the cheapest fuel in 2020 throughout regional Queensland.

Catch up HERE.