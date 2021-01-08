MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Emergency services were called to Collins Ln in Kin Kora at 12.30am after reports a unit was on fire.

Today’s weather: Max 30. Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower. Winds southeasterly 25 to 30 km/h.

Tide times:

High - 3.65m at 4.54am

Low - 1.42m at 11.10am

High - 3.57m at 4.59pm

Low - 1.01m at 11.21pm

--

A mother and child escaped a house fire unharmed Thursday morning, but authorities say if it weren’t for the smoke alarms the incident could have ended much worse.

Emergency services were called to Collins Ln in Kin Kora at 12.30am after reports a unit was on fire.

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Forensic crash investigators are trying to piece together how a station wagon crashed on a rural Central Queensland road on Wednesday afternoon, seriously injuring an elderly couple.

A couple in their 70s were airlifted separately to Rockhampton Hospital Wednesday afternoon after their vehicle crashed on Baralaba Rannes Road at Kokotungo.

A couple in their 70s were flown to hospital after a single vehicle rollover in Baralaba on Wednesday afternoon.

A man was in a serious condition after a single-vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics were called 20km east of Biloela about 4.20pm.

A Gladstone fisherman admitted it felt strange to contemplate what he would do with the $1 million he won via lotto on Wednesday night – but he knew exactly what he’d be spending his cash on.

A new boat of course.

A Gladstone fisherman answered without hesitation when asked by a Lotto spokeswoman about what he was going to buy with his big win, a new boat.

The sole occupant of the car involved in the collision with a truck at Colosseum was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A QAS spokesman said the man suffered spinal injuries during the incident and needed to be cut free from the vehicle by QFES officers as a result.

