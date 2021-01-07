MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Snap Fitness area manager Kalym Growcott at Snap Fitness Gym Gladstone, which closed in December, 2020.

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 6.

Today's weather: Max 32. Possible shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm from late this morning. Winds east to northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

Tide times:

High - 3.42m at 3.40am

Low - 1.53m at 9.49am

High - 3.65m at 3.48pm

Low - 1.10m at 10.16pm

--

Seven youths have been arrested and police are searching for more after an alleged lengthy crime spree across the Capricornia district.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith confirmed the youths had been arrested in relation to a spate of alleged offences in divisions as far out as Moura, all the way to Woorabinda and even Yeppoon.

For those with New Year's fitness resolutions, a Gladstone gym's closure could be your chance to snap up some cheap equipment.

Snap Fitness Gladstone, previously located in the Valley Shopping Centre on Goondoon St, closed its doors to patrons on December 4.

A desperate Central Queensland farmer says recent rain in the region was good, but much more is needed to return the land to an optimum standard.

Malcolm Kelly, 67, spoke to The Observer from The Miriam Vale Hotel on Wednesday and boasted his property's impressive rain statistics.

A missing Caboolture woman has reportedly been seen in the Gladstone Region after being missing for seven days.

Amy Schulkins was officially last seen in Caboolture at a John St address about 11pm on December 30.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 36-year-old Amy Schulkins who was last seen at a John St, Caboolture address on December 30.

A Gladstone man has blown a shocking reading four times the legal limit after he was spotted driving around with a flat tyre with an esky full of beer in the car.

Police were called to Alf O'Rourke Dr in Callemondah on December 11 where they located Todd Andrew Jones in the CQUni car park in the driver's seat.

