MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Today’s weather: Max 32. Partly cloudy. Zero per cent chance of any rain.

Tide times:

High - 3.29m at 2.25am

Low - 1.52m at 8.23am

High - 3.77m at 2.42pm

Low - 1.16m at 9.11pm

Gladstone’s premium craft drinking event is returning for a second year - this time at a new location.

The CQ Beer and Cider Festival will be held on Saturday, February 6 from 2pm at the GPC Marina Parklands at 30 Lord St.

The CQ Beer and Cider Festival is back on February 6, 2021. Photo credit: Wezzy Cruze

Emergency services went on a huge mission to locate a wrecked car at Taroom, near Banana, on Monday night.

Police, Ambulance and Fire and Emergency services were called to Fitzroy Developmental Rd and Bauhinia Downs Rd from 7pm.

A 47-year-old with a six-page traffic history has lost his licence for a month after he was caught drug-driving.

Mark Anthony Reynolds was pulled over on Glenlyon Rd on November 9, at 11.53am, where he returned a positive indication on a drug test.

Member for Callide Colin Boyce has emerged as a possible contender for the federal seat of Flynn.

Mr Boyce announced on Tuesday that he would run in the candidate pre-selection for the seat.

Callide MP Colin Boyce visited Gladstone on July 9.

Rockhampton serial killer Leonard John Fraser died of a heart attack on New Year’s Day 14 years ago.

In what can only be described as an eerie twist of fate, the former police chief who was in charge of the Fraser case, passed away on New Year’s Day 2021.

