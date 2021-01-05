MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Alex Moddie from Gladstone Central News and Gifts celebrating a division one Gold Lotto win on the Saturday January 2, 2021 draw.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 4.

Today’s weather: Max 32. Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower this morning. Light winds.

Tide times:

High - 3.26m at 1.16am

Low - 1.39m at 7.09am

High - 3.9m at 1.41pm

Low - 1.16m at 8.08pm

A Gladstone woman had been without a licence for five months before she was caught on November 19.

Samantha Krystal Hartley, 32, was pulled over on Harvey Rd where a licence check showed hers had expired in July.

Gladstone and Rockhampton COVID testing clinics have both extended their hours as the state records five new positive cases.

At the Gladstone Hospital hours are increased from 7am to 3pm on Monday and Tuesday and at the CQUniversity Health Clinic in Rockhampton from 6.30am to 3pm.

Covid19 Fever Clinics in Central Queensland have extended their opening hours to meet demand.

Work has started on a new walking trail that will ultimately link up Gladstone’s East Shores precinct to Spinnaker Park.

A 500m pathway extension at the Gladstone Marina will mean people will be able to see more of the iconic Auckland Creek on their leisurely walks.

A new footpath is to be built at Spinnaker Park.

A Gladstone woman’s opinion of 2021 has soared after discovering she’s become a millionaire from the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto $30 Million Megadraw.

The woman held one of the 19 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4117, drawn on Saturday.

While Central Queensland is not expected to record significant falls as a result of the Tropical Cyclone Imogen weather system in North Queensland, the region will not miss out on rain as a separate system moves up from the south.

