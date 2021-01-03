MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

The Shen Panthers will make their debut at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival in February, 2021.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 2.

A young boy who was allegedly punched in the head near a Coles has chosen not to go to hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was no complaint made from the incident and police were no longer investigating.

The Shen Panthers will make their debut at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival in February, 2021.

Based in Coolum Beach, Sunshine Coast indie surf rockers Shen Panthers will make their debut on the main Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival Marquee Stage in February.

Their music has been described as a mix of delicate, echoing rhythms blended with driving leads, punchy drums and bass.

A patient has been taken to Gladstone Hospital following an incident at a skate park on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a

“scooter incident” at the skate park on Yarroon St at 10.39am.

Police have congratulated Gladstone residents on their good behaviour and patience this New Year’s Eve.

Preliminary stats for the Capricornia District, which includes Gladstone, show more than 630 random breath tests were conducted and only 12 drink drivers were detected.

Plans for the new proposed cinema at the Yaralla Sports Club.

Gladstone residents will have a chance to give feedback on a cinema proposed to be built at the Yaralla sports club.

An application was lodged with the Gladstone Regional Council for the new movie theatre in November last year.

