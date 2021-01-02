MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Birralee at the Gladstone Harbour Festival's traditional Easter Sunday Parade, this year themed 'parade of sound and colour'.

Birralee at the Gladstone Harbour Festival's traditional Easter Sunday Parade, this year themed 'parade of sound and colour'.

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 1.

--

Birralee at the Gladstone Harbour Festival's traditional Easter Sunday Parade, this year themed 'parade of sound and colour'.

AFTER cancelling for the first time in Harbour Festival history, Gladstone’s premium Easter event is back on for 2021.

Details available via the Gladstone Harbour Festival website confirmed the 59th annual event is scheduled for Thursday April 1 to Sunday April 4.

(Catch up HERE).

--

Gladstone residents have been busy getting busy with more babies born than the state average, new data reveals.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics the average annual birthrate for Queensland in 2019 was 1.76 while in Gladstone the rate was 2.20.

(Catch up HERE)

--

More people died on Queensland roads in 2020 than in any other year since 2012, according to RACQ.

In the Queensland Police Service’s Central Region, which takes in Capricornia and Mackay, 89 people died behind the wheel last year.

(Catch up HERE)

--

Gladstone's annual average weather trend.

While we wait for the official wrap of Australia’s 2020 weather from the Bureau of Meteorology, The Observer has reviewed the weather stats recorded this year.

According to data from the Bureau Gladstone Radar recorded 675.4mm of rain with the biggest falls right at the end of the year on December 30 when 79.6mm was recorded.

(Catch up HERE)

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.