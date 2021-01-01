MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Conditions at Round Hill Creek as seen on the web cam on December 31, 2020.

Good morning Gladstone,

Happy New Year! Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 31.

THE investigation into a baby boy who suffered critical head injuries at a Gladstone residence remains open six months after it was launched.

On Saturday, May 30, the baby, eight-months-old at the time, was taken from a Wilson Street home in New Auckland to Gladstone Hospital after he was located non-responsive by emergency services.

A film shot and produced in Gladstone will have a chance to reach all new audiences thanks to it’s recent addition to popular streaming service Netflix.

Feature film Broke follows the story of B.K Kelly (Steve Le Marquard), a fallen football star struggling with a gambling addiction.

The team at Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill has urging boaties to leave their flares alone this New Year’s after a period of bad weather along the coast.

This follows an incident on Wednesday where VMR could not get in contact with a boat at Lady Elliot Island, which did not have a radio on board.

Queensland and its central region have an abundance of natural beauty – but in the eyes of some, there are landmarks that scar the horizon.

The Observer took to social media to discover what the readers thought were the region’s biggest blights on the landscape – its biggest eyesores.

Prisoners are being kept unnecessarily long in their cells due to a guard shortage at Capricorn Correctional Centre, according to a woman speaking out on behalf of her incarcerated fiancé.

It is a claim Queensland Corrective Services is denying.

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.