Salt and Steel will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival in 2021.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 9:01 AM
Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 30.

--

After receiving a complaint from family about the spelling of Nichols Road at Targinnie, Gladstone Regional Council voted to change the name by adding an 'l'.
A misspelled road in the Gladstone region that annoyed the family it was named after so much they altered the sign themselves, will now be accurate.

In June, Gladstone Regional Council received a request to change the name of Nichols Road, Targinnie, from Shane Nicholls.

(Catch up HERE)

--

GLADSTONE Regional Council’s family friendly New Year’s Eve event has been called off due to recent rainfall in the region.

In a Facebook post council announced the cancellation.

(Catch up HERE)

--

Salt and Steel will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival in 2021.
Another act has been announced as part of the 2021 line-up for the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Get ready for the fire, flare and wild, stormy ride of Salt and Steel, fusing rock and roots to inspire and empower with their unique sound and contagious energy.

(Catch up HERE).

--

The Port City has received a decent soaking in the past 24 hours with 88mm of rain recorded at the Gladstone Radar.

Areas surrounding Gladstone also received good rainfall with 69mm recorded at Boyne Island, 57mm at Benaraby and 40mm in Miriam Vale.

(Catch up HERE).

--

Deborah Stellason with her dog Annabel. Gladstone Regional Council will restart the Animal Inspection Program from February 1, 2021.
More than 4400 unregistered cats and dogs in the Gladstone Local Government Area will be targeted by council staff after the animal inspection program was reinstated.

Since the program was cancelled on March 13 due to COVID, Gladstone Regional Council staff discovered a significant increase in the number of pet owners failing to renew registrations.

(Catch up HERE).

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Gladstone Observer

