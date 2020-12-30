MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Good morning Gladstone,

A woman has been taken to hospital for observations following a “low speed” crash at a Clinton roundabout on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the roundabout at Penda Ave and the Dawson Highway at 10.37am for a two-vehicle crash.

Erin Robertson, Shane McLeod, Billie Hamilton and Ebony Watson at Roseberry Qld's Back to School Supply Drive.

A Gladstone real estate is calling on locals to dig deep when shopping for school supplies and buy a few extra items to donate to charity.

For the fifth consecutive year Remax Gold Gladstone are holding their Back-to-School Supply Drive to help out charity Roseberry.

Scammers are targeting vehicles for sale or purchased on social media with more than 250 Queenslander’s encountering dodgy buyers and one person losing $39,000 this year.

True identities can be hidden on social media, Acting Attorney-General Mick de Brenni said, making the platform not always the best option for such a significant purchase.

NRL Legend Preston Campbell and RFDS Mental Health Clinical Lead Dr Tim Driscoll.

The festive season may be a time for family and celebrations for many people, but for others it can be a period of loneliness and desperation.

For those doing it tough, you are never alone.

A 73-year-old man’s attack on his partner left her bleeding from the head and lying on the floor.

On November 20 police were called by Queensland Ambulance Service to an altercation in South Gladstone at 5.52pm.

