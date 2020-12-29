MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

FIREWORKS TO GO OFF: The fireworks display is set to go ahead in Gladstone for New Year’s Eve.

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 28.

JUST DAYS after resigning from her job at Gladstone’s Alumina refinery, Brooke Reece was involved in a workplace accident, leaving her with spinal injuries that give her ongoing pain and limit her ability to work.

Ms Reece, 22, has now filed a lawsuit against Queensland Alumina and Coates Hire Operations for personal injuries and negligence.

Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Zizi Averill

A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private residence at Clinton at 12.23am after reports via triple-0 that a car had rolled over both of his legs.

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from a jet ski at Lake Awoonga.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.

A Gladstone woman has been caught allegedly speeding and drink driving in Victoria.

A 28-year-old Gladstone woman was picked up by police more that 50km/h over the speed limit while also drink driving in Happy Valley, Victoria, on Sunday night.

Swan Hill police first spotted the hire car on Robinvale-Sea Lake Road, travelling an alleged 157km/h in a 100km/h zone, before intercepting the vehicle about 5.30pm.

From fireworks to a masquerade party, there’s plenty of great ways to say goodbye to 2020.

Here’s a list of some of the options available in and around Gladstone.

See you tomorrow for another edition of the Morning Rewind.