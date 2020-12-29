Menu
FIREWORKS TO GO OFF: The fireworks display is set to go ahead in Gladstone for New Year’s Eve.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
29th Dec 2020 7:35 AM
Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 28.

--

JUST DAYS after resigning from her job at Gladstone’s Alumina refinery, Brooke Reece was involved in a workplace accident, leaving her with spinal injuries that give her ongoing pain and limit her ability to work.

Ms Reece, 22, has now filed a lawsuit against Queensland Alumina and Coates Hire Operations for personal injuries and negligence.

Catch up HERE.

--

Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Zizi Averill
Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Zizi Averill

A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private residence at Clinton at 12.23am after reports via triple-0 that a car had rolled over both of his legs.

Catch up HERE.

--

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from a jet ski at Lake Awoonga.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.

Catch up HERE.

--

A Gladstone woman has been caught allegedly speeding and drink driving in Victoria.
A 28-year-old Gladstone woman was picked up by police more that 50km/h over the speed limit while also drink driving in Happy Valley, Victoria, on Sunday night.

Swan Hill police first spotted the hire car on Robinvale-Sea Lake Road, travelling an alleged 157km/h in a 100km/h zone, before intercepting the vehicle about 5.30pm.

Catch up HERE.

--

FIREWORKS TO GO OFF: The fireworks display is set to go ahead in Gladstone for New Year’s Eve.
From fireworks to a masquerade party, there’s plenty of great ways to say goodbye to 2020.

Here’s a list of some of the options available in and around Gladstone.

Catch up HERE.

--

See you tomorrow for another edition of the Morning Rewind.

Gladstone Observer

