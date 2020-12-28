MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend on December 26 and 27.

A man has been taken to hospital and a Calliope family have been rendered homeless after their house was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were called to Sybil Court at 10.16am after reports a house was on fire.

Kelly Brouhaha will debut on the marque stage at the 2021 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival in February. Picture: Lyn Taylor

The announcements keep on coming for the 2021 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival with Kelly Brouhaha set to make her debut on the main stage.

The South Australian award-winning songwriter is one of those artists who’s unique style simply cannot be put into a box, critics say.

A fire that jumped Gladstone Benaraby Road at Glen Eden has shut the road to traffic. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A fire that jumped Gladstone Benaraby Road and spread toward homes has been brought under control.

Seven crews of fire fighters in vehicles from Gladstone, Tannum Sands and Benaraby battled the blaze that broke out about 11.30am.

Fossicking for gold, precious gems and metals has experienced a surge in popularity across Central Queensland and the state.

Gold and gem hunters must apply for a fossicker’s licence, with more than 18,000 of the permits being issued over the past two years.

CCTV footage from IGA Wandal. Photo Contributed

From armed robberies to stealing cars, juvenile offenders have been busy this year.

Here are some the biggest juvenile cases finalised in Central Queensland courts this year.

See you tomorrow for another edition of the Morning Rewind.