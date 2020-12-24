Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

Good morning Gladstone,

A MOTORHOME has been destroyed in a fire on the Bruce Highway overnight.

Two fire crews were called to the highway and Mount Alma Rd at East End at 6.45pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vehicle was “fully engulfed” on arrival.

RAMPED: Five ambulance vehicles photographed at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Ambulances are being “ramped” or delayed at Gladstone and Rockhampton hospitals with frequent regularity as resources try to manage increased patient demand.

Both the government-managed services have acknowledged a recent spike in patient numbers but are confident of continued patient safety and treatment by excellent staff.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Steve Williamson said due to the nature of emergencies, they could be challenging and difficult to plan for.

Heron Island Resort, Southern Great Barrier Reef.

SEVERAL guests on Heron Island have been forced into self-isolation after they travelled from COVID-19 hot spots into Queensland.

Aldesta Hotels sales executive Lisa Janson confirmed following the directive given by the Queensland Department of Health, that the island’s operators were “undertaking precautionary measures with regards to several guests who are currently on Heron Island.”

SWIM SAFETY: Stuart Kininmonth spotted what he believes to be a box jellyfish, a fire jelly - Morbakka sp, at Workman's Beach recently.

The scientist who named and classified the Morbakka fenneri has shared everything you need to know about the jellyfish spotted at Workman’s Beach this week.

Dr Lisa-Ann Gershwin this type of box jellyfish and while it doesn’t swarm like some Irukandji tend to, it has that same dangerous trait - Irukandji syndrome.

Former Army Nuclear, Biological and Chemical warfare instructor Bob Waldron of Gladstone says the government should have made wearing face masks compulsory to stop the spread of COVID-19. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Australia, meet the man who could have ensured Christmas joy nationally for families by ridding the nation of COVID-19 - if only people had listened.

Former Army nuclear, biological and chemical warfare instructor Bob Waldron is 100 per cent confident immediate mandatory mask wearing would have eliminated the virus from our shores.

