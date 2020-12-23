Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

A man in his 30s was lucky to escape serious injury when the truck he was driving rolled on Mount Larcom Road at Yarwun. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 22.

The cost of Gladstone's Chapple Street A01 sewage pump station blew out by $2.1 million to $8.5 million. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The cost of Gladstone’s A01 Chapple Street Sewer Pump Station Upgrade project has blown out by more than $2m above its $6.4m original price tag.

When the project was touted in 2016, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk followed with a Christmas infrastructure funding announcement of $2m in November for the $6.6 million plant.

Catch up HERE.

Escalating political tensions between Australia and China resulted in no coal leaving Gladstone Ports Corporation facilities during November for the first time in almost a decade – but overall export volumes grew.

Not since February 2011, has Gladstone Port Corporation failed to export a single kilogram of coal to China.

Catch up HERE.

The crash occurred about 12.20pm on a sweeping right-hand bend about 3km north of Rio Tinto Yarwun. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A man in his 30s was lucky to escape serious injury when the truck he was driving rolled on Mount Larcom Road at Yarwun on Tuesday.

Catch up HERE.

Four people have been injured after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway, north of Calliope.

Catch up HERE.

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer that was allegedly assaulted at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.

No action will be taken regarding a complaint to the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command concerning the investigation into an incident involving Neville Butcher and a One Nation volunteer during 2020 early voting.

Catch up HERE.

See you tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.