Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

The cost of Gladstone’s A01 Chapple Street Sewer Pump Station Upgrade project has blown out by more than $2m above its $6.4m original price tag.
When the project was touted in 2016, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk followed with a Christmas infrastructure funding announcement of $2m in November for the $6.6 million plant.
Catch up HERE.
Escalating political tensions between Australia and China resulted in no coal leaving Gladstone Ports Corporation facilities during November for the first time in almost a decade – but overall export volumes grew.
Not since February 2011, has Gladstone Port Corporation failed to export a single kilogram of coal to China.
Catch up HERE.
A man in his 30s was lucky to escape serious injury when the truck he was driving rolled on Mount Larcom Road at Yarwun on Tuesday.
Catch up HERE.
Four people have been injured after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway, north of Calliope.
Catch up HERE.
No action will be taken regarding a complaint to the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command concerning the investigation into an incident involving Neville Butcher and a One Nation volunteer during 2020 early voting.
Catch up HERE.
