Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 21.

The Shell-operated QGC will now be part-owned by another company following an agreement to sell a share in the operation.

QGC Common Facilities Company Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell, on Monday announced it agreed to the sale of a 26.25 per cent interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for US$2.5 billion (about $3.3 billion AUD).

Shell has sold over a quarter share in the QGC project for $2.5billlion US.

TOWNS around Central Queensland will feel a noticeable temperature drop as what has started as a hot week, cools significantly come Christmas Day.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Matt Marshall said around the region some areas could expect drops of up to eight degrees below the December average.

Back-off Hollywood A-listers and the global rich and famous, the idyllic paradise that is 1770 wants to stay sans Range Rovers, Raybans, Rolexes and remain the tranquil gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Yesterday News.com.au's James Weir called out tourist hotspot Byron Bay as being "over cooked", full of celebrities, tofu, chia seeds and acai bowls.

Stock images of Agnes Water and the town of 1770 (Seventeen Seventy). PICTURED: Air Sea Rescue Park, 1770 Main Street, The tree bar

"I saw the mark and I jumped and gasped and threw my hands to my mouth."

Trinity College student Mana Ridden couldn't believe her eyes when she realised she had received at 96.2 ATAR score.

Trinity student Mana Ridden has received a high ATAR score of 96.2.

One Gladstone suburb has been listed among the top growing suburbs across the nation in a new real estate report.

According to the The Price Predictor Index Report, New Auckland was within the top 50 suburbs across Australia which had consistent, strong growth patterns over several consecutive quarters.

