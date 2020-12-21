Menu
Taylor Kennedy and Courtney Boast.
MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 6:58 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone, there is only four more sleeps to Christmas.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, December 19-20.

Today’s weather: Max 32. Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Tide times:

High: 3m at 2.10am

Low: 1.72m at 7.54am

High: 3.52m at 2.30pm

Low: 1.4m at 9.03pm

With natural disaster season on Central Queensland’s doorstep for another year, Gladstone Regional Council has altered its method of keeping the community informed.

In a statement released on Friday, GRC stated the organisation was in the process of ceasing its subscription to Early Warning Network (EWN) alerts.

Catch up HERE.

Punters braved warm conditions and headed trackside to Ferguson Park on Saturday for the annual running of Gladstone Cup Day.

A five-race card greeted attendees, with style and comfort the flavour of fashion given the hot conditions.

See the gallery HERE.

Rodney and Georgia Glindon with Katie and Adam Lamberton, Joe King and Caitlin Roffey.
A replica sailing vessel which has captured the imagination of the Gladstone region for weeks, is calling time on her stay shortly.

Docked at the marina, “Notorious” is described by owner and manager Felicite Wylie as a full-size, wooden, sailing re-creation of a Portuguese caravel.

Catch up HERE.

'Notoriou' is docked at the Gladstone marina until next Tuesday morning, with owner and manager Felicite Wylie unsure of her next destination.
Families poured into the Tannum Sands Rugby League fields to enjoy a night of great food and entertainment at Eat St on the Field Boyne Island on Saturday.

See the gallery HERE.

Keith , Ella (5) and Kade (2) Billston.
Hundreds descended on the Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the final Rotary Charity Markets of 2020 yesterday.

See the gallery HERE.

Jo-Marie Hamilton and Jessi Burnett.
