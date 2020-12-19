Menu
QAL Gladstone General Manager Pine Pienaar.
MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 18.

Today’s weather: Slight (30%) chance of a shower this morning. Mostly sunny afternoon. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Tide times:

Low – 0.87m at 2.10am

High – 4.2m at 8.41am

Low – 1.06m at 3pm

High – 3.37m at 9pm

Two Queensland Alumina Limited staff were not properly trained to prevent a serious environmental breach when the alarm was raised on September 8, 2018, a court has heard.

Find out the penalty inflicted upon one of Gladstone biggest industrial organisations HERE.

After claiming the title of Gladstone’s best butcher, Port City Meats has revealed 2021 will be the year for expansion.

Find out what Port City Meats owner Scott Avis’ plans are HERE.

Scott Avis from Port City Meats with a delicious leg of smoked ham.
A BOROREN business owner has been fined after an incident at a local service station.

Find out what Richard Owen Blackmore, 77, said he would do to a service station clerk HERE.

Richard Blackmore, 77, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count of common assault after groping a service station worker in Bororen.
A 33-year-old contractor says an early lunch and not eating dinner was the reason he was above the alcohol limit when he drove.

Find out how much Ashley Robert Thomas was fined HERE.

A 33-year-old contractor says an early lunch and not eating dinner was the reason he was above the alcohol limit when he drove. Picture: iStock
Following from his performance at the Discovery Stage this year, a Fraser Coast artist will debut on the main stage at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Find out the extended line-up for next year’s much anticipated festivalHERE.

Derek F. Smith will perform at the Marquee Stage at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival next year.
