MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

The damaged Six Mile Creek bridge at Bajool where a truck plunged off, on December 13. Photo Darryn Nufer.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 17.

Today’s weather: Max 32. Possible shower. Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Tide times:

Low - 1.02m at 5.15am

High - 4.15m at 11.55am

Low - 1.02m at 6.24pm

--

AUTHORITIES are waiting on a report to determine the extent of damage caused to Six Mile Creek bridge when a truck plunged off it at Bajool last Sunday.

The Transport and Main Roads Department said a bridge inspection was carried out on Tuesday and once that report was available, it would determine and plan any necessary repairs.

GLADSTONE Environmentalists have raised concerns proposed changes to the Santos Environmental Authority would be near impossible to hold to account.

Gladstone Conservation Council co-ordinator Anna Hitchcock claimed under the proposed change the only way to monitor Santos would be through expensive static film equipment.

A flare that was burning on Curtis Island as part of shut down work at Santos GLNG.

“I gave myself to the wrong person, got caught up and realised how stupid I was becoming.”

Krystal Tiana Wehi made the confession when she was sentenced in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 for 17 charges.

Mining companies are not taking methane exceedances seriously enough and the mine safety regulator struggles to attract and retain mines inspectors, the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry has found.

Mining companies are not taking methane exceedances seriously enough.

A MASSIVE million dollar mansion has hit the Gladstone market boasting resort-style living and complete privacy.

Located in Beecher, 53 Siding Rd is listed for $1,095,000.

