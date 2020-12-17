MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Today's weather: Max 32. Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Tide times:

Low: 0.78m at 4.32am

High: 4.36m at 11.06am

Low: 0.84m at 5.36pm

High: 3.35m at 11.30pm

GLADSTONE man Anthony Lee Smits, the convicted killer of Andrew Vesey-Brown, has had his criminal offending leading up to the tragic death of his friend revealed in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Smits was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment with immediate parole in Rockhampton Supreme Court on December 1 after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Vesey-Brown on July 10, 2017.

Andrew Vesey-Brown

QUEENSLAND Health has officially taken ownership of the Mater Hospital, with the facility now known as the Gladstone Hospital West Wing.

The $42 million emergency department was part of the Palaszczuk Government's $21.8 billion health budget for 2020-21, with $661 million allocated for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services.

Gladstone Mater Hospital is now known as Gladstone Hospital West Wing.

A FORMER child safety worker said she had lost her livelihood following a spiral into drug use.

Kym Leanne McDonald's trouble began on March 12, 2019 when she was caught driving while SPER suspended on the Dawson Highway at Calliope.

SANTOS GLNG could expose Gladstone to visible smoke flares more often and for longer periods if its application for an amendment to its environmental authority is approved.

Under the existing EA Santos is authorised to conduct five minutes of black smoke during any two-hour period for certain flaring events.

Picture: A flare burning on Curtis Island as part of shut down work at Santos GLNG.

TRAFFIC delays from a truck rollover resulted in a second accident on the Dawson Hwy and Penda Ave roundabout yesterday afternoon.

It took emergency services about 13 seconds to return to the scene after a motorbike rider crashed into a back of a car about 5pm.

