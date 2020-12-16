MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Douglas Jackway is set to be released from jail

Douglas Jackway is set to be released from jail

GOOD Morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 15.

Today's weather: Max 31. Possible shower. Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening.

Tide times:

Low - 0.59m at 3.50am

High - 4.52m at 10.18am

Low - 0.69m at 4.48pm

High - 3.5m at 10.42pm

--

A TRUCK rollover on the Dawson Highway and Penda Ave roundabout caused traffic delays across Gladstone yesterday afternoon..

All west-bound motorists on the Dawson Highway were diverted through New Auckland, while traffic heading toward the city was at a stand still.

Catch up HERE.

A truck has rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton.

Notorious pedophile and one-time prime suspect in the abduction and murder of Daniel Morcombe is set to be released from jail.

Douglas Jackway, who has spent most of his adult life in prison, will be released from jail on a detention order.

Catch up HERE.

Douglas Brian Jackway

CENTRAL Queenslanders will be hit harder by housing stress (55.2 per cent) and homelessness (31.9 per cent) than anywhere across the state, according to a new report on the economic impact of COVID.

The report calls on the Federal Government to invest $7.2 billion in social housing across the country, which could make a serious dent in homelessness, turbocharge the post pandemic economy by $18.2 billion, and create 18,000 jobs per year over four years.

Catch up HERE.

A TEENAGER from Dysart will face Gladstone Children's Court over an alleged burglary earlier this month at New Auckland.

The alleged incident is one of a number of recent burglaries and thefts police have reported in the region over the past six weeks.

Catch up HERE.

EACH YEAR, new businesses open in Gladstone with the promise they will serve the community to the best of their ability.

Despite COVID-19 financially devastating some businesses in the region, others have walked through the fire and are flourishing on the other side.

See the list HERE.