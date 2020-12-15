MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Yaralla Falcons take on Valleys Stars in the Gladstone netball Association Grand Finals.

Yaralla Falcons take on Valleys Stars in the Gladstone netball Association Grand Finals.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the morning rewind, where we recap the biggest stories you may have missed from yesterday, December 14.

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening. Light winds becoming north-easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Tide times:

Low – 0.48m at 3.05am

High – 4.58m at 9.31am

Low – 0.61m at 3.59pm

High – 3.62 at 9.52pm

—

A GLADSTONE man ruined his 40-year clean streak after he was caught drink-driving on December 6.

Find out what his reading was HERE.

Russell Conrad Tewes had been drinking for the first time in a long time on the day he was pulled over on Hampton Drive.

A crime spree landed a Gladstone man in jail after his appearance in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 9.

Uncover the list of crimes he committed, including fuel and firework theft, HERE.

Shane Kenneth Nash, aged 33 at the time, started his offending on October 15 last year in Toowoomba where he stole 28.1 litres of fuel worth $40 from a service station.

A BILOELA magistrate made Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow guess how long the disqualification was for driving while court order disqualified.

Find out how much the Biloela roofer was fined and disqualified for HERE.

Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving in the Biloela Magistrates Court recently. FILE PHOTO.

CALLIDE and Fairbairn Dam users have been urged to stay vigilant during the busy holiday season with lower water levels being experienced in many Central Queensland waterways.

Find out what ramifications this could have on your Christmas plansHERE.

SunWater said the lower levels at the region’s dams, lakes and weirs meant submerged hazards could lurk just below the surface. FILE PHOTO

THE GLADSTONE Netball Association president recently published findings from GNA’s member survey, with huge changes coming next season.

Find out what the changes mean for your daughter’s netballing futureHERE.