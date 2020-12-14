MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

A girl was stung by marine life at a 1770 beach. Picture: Lifeguard at Agnes Water Main Beach.

A girl was stung by marine life at a 1770 beach. Picture: Lifeguard at Agnes Water Main Beach.

HAPPY Monday Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we take a look at the biggest stories you may have missed from yesterday, December 13.

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm from late this morning. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Tide times:

Low – 0.45m 2.21am

High – 4.54m at 8.44am

Low – 0.61m at 3.11pm

High – 3.72m at 9.03pm

ARMED with scrubbing brushes and soapy water, a Gladstone mum has found an unorthodox way to teach her children life lessons by cleaning forgotten graves at cemeteries.

Find out her inspiration behind starting the project

Ruby Holt, 4, cleaning graves at Maryborough Monumental Cemetery with her mum Shannon Moka

A man was hospitalised following yesterday’s storms after reports he was struck by lightning in New Auckland.

Find out how the events transpired

Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Heidi Petith

Crews returned to Round Hill in order to fight the bushfire that had been burning for three days there.

Find out how the responding fire fighters fared on day three

Crews returned to Round Hill in the Gladstone region for a third successive day to fight the bushfire burning there.

The Workman’s Beach camp grounds at Agnes Water have reopened to the public.

Find out the finer details of the popular camping spots reopening

Heading back to Round Hill, there was what Council coined a minor landslip at the telecommunications site near Round Hill yesterday.

Find out what Gladstone Regional Council had to say about the incident

Tourists at Round Hill lookout.

Paramedics responded to reports of a girl being stung by marine life in Agnes Water yesterday.

Find out how the incident happened