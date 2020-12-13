MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

HAPPY Sunday Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 12.

Today's weather: Max 31. Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers from late this morning. The chance of a thunderstorm from late this morning. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h tending southeasterly 25 to 30 km/h early in the morning then turning south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

Tide times:

Low: 0.5m at 1.36am

High: 4.4m at 7.58am

Low: 0.69m at 2.21pm

High: 3.79m at 8.13pm

MORE than 2064 school suspensions were handed to Gladstone State High School students in the past five years, recent data has shown.

New data released this week revealed three Gladstone schools had more than 1000 suspensions, with some ranging from exclusion to cancellation.

Catch up HERE.

A POLICE raid uncovered 11 mature cannabis plants and seven seedlings inside a Biloela woman’s house.

Aleana Maree Morgan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges in Biloela Magistrates Court on December 9.

Catch up HERE.

THE QUEENSLAND Department of Education and the Education Minister have refused to answer questions about how long asbestos had been at the school.

One day before students finished the year at the school, Principal Michael Hurst issued a notice to parents on December 8, stating asbestos had been discovered in A Block flooring.

Catch up HERE.

Boyne Island State School

PARAMEDICS were called to South Gladstone yesterday after reports a man fell two metres from a tree.

Crews were called to a private property on Oaka St at 1.03pm.

Catch up HERE.

Queensland Year 12 graduates have been wrongfully told they were ATAR “ineligible” in a technical blunder that has impacted tens of thousands of students.

The Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre was conducting an internal test of their ATAR processes overnight when the testing results rolled over to their “live production space”.

Catch up HERE.