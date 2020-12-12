MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

HAPPY Saturday Gladstone,

Today’s weather: Max 31. Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower in the late morning and afternoon. Winds southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

Low: 0.61m at 12.49am

High: 4.18m at 7.11am

Low: 0.83m at 1.30pm

High: 3.83m at 7.22pm

DESPITE the Central Queensland family spending more than 1000 days in detention, the Department of Home Affairs has firmly held its stance the Tamils, at the centre of a high profile asylum case is not owed protection.

Nades and Priya Murugappan came to Australia separately in 2012 and 2013 following Sri Lanka’s civil war.

A supplied image obtained on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, shows Kopika (right) and Tharunicaa, the daughters of the Biloela Tamil family at the detention centre on Christmas Island.

A GLADSTONE thief has been caught stealing from a Repco store and his ex-wife.

Gary Arthur Hall was caught on CCTV on August 20, 2019, where with a co-offender, was seen to take a thermal infra-red camera from the store without paying.

CENTRAL Queensland will miss out on the predicted significant rainfall over the weekend, says the Bureau of Meteorology, with some showers predicted predominantly in the southern areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology said La Nina conditions still existed in the atmosphere, but as yet Central Queensland has seen very little resulting rain.

WHEN Gladstone was reeling from the closure of the city’s biggest employer, the meatworks, in 1962, the announcement of Queensland Alumina Limited raised community spirits.

Queensland Alumina Limited Gladstone. Picture: DJI Mavic Air 2

A 36-year-old man said he found a stun gun under the Boyne Island bridge but didn’t hand it in to police because he thought he would be charged.

Malcolm Joseph Maloney ended up charged for a weapons offence for his poor choice.

