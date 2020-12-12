Menu
Queensland Alumina Limited Gladstone. Picture: DJI Mavic Air 2
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Dec 2020 11:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAPPY Saturday Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 11.

Today’s weather: Max 31. Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower in the late morning and afternoon. Winds southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

Low: 0.61m at 12.49am

High: 4.18m at 7.11am

Low: 0.83m at 1.30pm

High: 3.83m at 7.22pm

--

DESPITE the Central Queensland family spending more than 1000 days in detention, the Department of Home Affairs has firmly held its stance the Tamils, at the centre of a high profile asylum case is not owed protection.

Nades and Priya Murugappan came to Australia separately in 2012 and 2013 following Sri Lanka’s civil war.

Catch up HERE.

A supplied image obtained on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, shows Kopika (right) and Tharunicaa, the daughters of the Biloela Tamil family at the detention centre on Christmas Island.
A GLADSTONE thief has been caught stealing from a Repco store and his ex-wife.

Gary Arthur Hall was caught on CCTV on August 20, 2019, where with a co-offender, was seen to take a thermal infra-red camera from the store without paying.

Catch up HERE.

CENTRAL Queensland will miss out on the predicted significant rainfall over the weekend, says the Bureau of Meteorology, with some showers predicted predominantly in the southern areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology said La Nina conditions still existed in the atmosphere, but as yet Central Queensland has seen very little resulting rain.

See the latest HERE.

WHEN Gladstone was reeling from the closure of the city’s biggest employer, the meatworks, in 1962, the announcement of Queensland Alumina Limited raised community spirits.

Catch up HERE.

Queensland Alumina Limited Gladstone. Picture: DJI Mavic Air 2
A 36-year-old man said he found a stun gun under the Boyne Island bridge but didn’t hand it in to police because he thought he would be charged.

Malcolm Joseph Maloney ended up charged for a weapons offence for his poor choice.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Malcolm Maloney said he found a stun gun under the Boyne bridge.
Gladstone Observer

