MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

HAPPY Friday Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we catch you up on the biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 10.

Today’s Weather: Max 30. Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 10% Partly cloudy. Winds east to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

High: 3.89m at 6.21am

Low: 1.03m at 12.34pm

High: 3.83m at 6.28pm

—

A SCHOOL in the Gladstone region has issued a notice to parents this week warning asbestos may be present in the flooring of one of its buildings.

Boyne Island State School principal Michael Hurst sent the note to parents on December 8.

Catch up HERE.

Boyne Island State School students perform for MP Glenn Butcher.

A CENTRAL Queensland island paradise remains closed this week after evacuating holiday-makers for the first time in its history, last weekend.

Heron Island Resort management was left no choice but to evacuate guests last Saturday due what a spokeswoman called “operational issues” with the island’s water desalination plant.

Catch up HERE.

Heron Island Resort, Southern Great Barrier Reef.

ONLY four per cent of Queensland miners employed under a BHP subsidiary are satisfied that their pay and conditions stack up with the industry, a union survey has found.

It comes amid claims from the CFMEU that the mining giant is trying to lock in its “substandard” conditions.

Catch up HERE.

OS worker at Blackwater mine, Brodie Allen. Picture: supplied

THE strong smell coming from Katrina Marie Hill’s home made it obvious why she didn’t want police to come inside.

Police were called to a disturbance at her New Auckland address and informed Hill why they were there.

Catch up HERE.

GLADSTONE State High School was well represented in an international competition last weekend which centred around the students’ ability to create lego masterpieces.

A team of six students and three staff competed in the First Lego League Challenge 2020, which is a program designed to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders.

Catch up HERE.