MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

13 Students and two teachers involved in a lightning strike incident at Clinton State School yesterday were discharged from hospital and have been offered counselling.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of the Morning Rewind, where we catch you up on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 9.

Today’s weather: Max 30. Chance of any rain: 0% Partly cloudy. Winds easterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Tide times:

High: 3.55m at 5.25am

Low: 1.24m at 11.32am

High: 3.81m at 5.30pm

Low: 0.78m at 11.58pm

—

ALL students and teachers involved in Tuesday’s lightning strike at Clinton State School have been offered counselling after being discharged from Gladstone Hospital on Tuesday.

The incident that occurred about 1.30pm resulted in 16 people being treated by paramedics at the scene, and 13 students plus two teachers being transported to hospital in a stable condition.



A TEENAGER from Burrum River who was the passenger in a serious Bruce Highway crash last month at Iveragh, has died in hospital overnight.

Sharlene Urosevic had attended her formal at Riverside Christian College the night before the incident, that has tragically proven to be fatal.



Crash victim, Year 12 Riverside Christian College graduate, Sharlene Urosevic.

THE CEO of Gladstone Ports Corporation earned more than Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the last year after a $131,000 pay rise brought his wage to $585,000.

“ScoMo” earns $549,250, excluding other benefits.



The Kin Kora branch of the Bendigo Bank has new local owners.

The branch has been purchased by Calliope and District Enterprises Ltd, which operates the Calliope and District Community Bank.



The Kin Kora and Calliope team members.

A GLADSTONE apprentice mechanic found on the side of the road told police he had been snorting cocaine and drinking that night.

Police were called to an address at Benaraby on August 29 following concerns for Jeremy Paul John Bartholdt and he was detained for an emergency examination authority.

