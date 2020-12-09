MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Mother and son Tom and Irene Skenderis at Dimitri's Mediterranean Restaurant in Gladstone. Photo: Liana Walker

HAPPY Hump Day Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 8.

Today’s weather: Max 31. Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 20% Partly cloudy. Winds southeasterly 25 to 30 km/h tending easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the morning.

Tide times:

High: 3.22m at 4.20am

Low: 1.45m at 10.21am

High: 3.77m at 4.28pm

Low: 0.98 at 11.01pm

--

WATER slides had been used near an area where lightning struck at a Gladstone school, resulting in multiple teachers and students being taken to hospital.

As a serious thunderstorm rolled across the port city from about 1.20pm on Tuesday, Clinton State School students were being moved from the oval, where year six children had been celebrating the end of their primary schooling by playing on water slides.

Catch up HERE and HERE.

A HEARTBROKEN and lonely Hanan Bekhou hasn’t lost hope her missing husband Craig Gordon will walk through the door of their Boyne Island home.

Every meal she eats with their daughter Sabrina at their dining table, they are in his presence, while his shirt stays draped over his chair.

Catch up HERE.

Boyne Island marine engineer Craig Gordon went missing on Friday November 13. His boat was found at Balaclava Island, near the northern end of Curtis Island four days later.

GLADSTONE has been identified as being in the top seven regional cities in Queensland, with five or more suburbs recording positive growth in real estate sales.

The news comes as the rental market tightens, rents rise, and vacancy rates are less than one per cent.

Catch up HERE.

Convicted child sex offender Shannon Norgate will be held in custody until January 13 after his parole was revoked for failing to report to authorities.

Toowoomba police arrested Norgate on Friday and held him in custody over the weekend.

Catch up HERE.

THERE was much controversy around Gladstone when the Highpoint Hotel was painted pink 35 years ago.

The brains behind that operation, Irene Skenderis, is now back at the hotel and restaurant with bold new plans for the business.

Catch up HERE.