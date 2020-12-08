MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Gladstone Regional Council has voted to sell 219 properties with outstanding rates of three years or more.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has voted to sell 219 properties to recoup part of its rates arrears totalling $27.1 million.

Under Local Government Regulation 2012, councils have the legal power to sell properties with rates arrears of more than three years.

Gladstone Regional Council has voted to sell 219 properties with outstanding rates of three years or more.

A FIRE burning in the Boyne Valley was increased to advice level by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services yesterday afternoon prompting road closures.

Residents were advised to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changed.

A WOMAN sobbed in court on Monday after being convicted for driving five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Lisa Sarah-Jane Cathro, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

WHILE a man was receiving treatment at Gladstone Hospital, William John Popata stole his scooter which was left outside.

Popata, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing.

HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era this year with several school formals held across the region.

Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.

