Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Regional Council has voted to sell 219 properties with outstanding rates of three years or more.
Gladstone Regional Council has voted to sell 219 properties with outstanding rates of three years or more.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 7.

Today's Weather: Max 33. Showers. Possible storm. Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds.

Tide times:

High: 2.98m at 3.02am

Low: 1.58m at 8.59am

High: 3.71m at 3.23pm

Low: 1.17m at 9.57pm

--

GLADSTONE Regional Council has voted to sell 219 properties to recoup part of its rates arrears totalling $27.1 million.

Under Local Government Regulation 2012, councils have the legal power to sell properties with rates arrears of more than three years.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Regional Council has voted to sell 219 properties with outstanding rates of three years or more.
Gladstone Regional Council has voted to sell 219 properties with outstanding rates of three years or more.

A FIRE burning in the Boyne Valley was increased to advice level by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services yesterday afternoon prompting road closures.

Residents were advised to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changed.

Catch up HERE.

 

A WOMAN sobbed in court on Monday after being convicted for driving five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Lisa Sarah-Jane Cathro, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

Catch up HERE.

 

WHILE a man was receiving treatment at Gladstone Hospital, William John Popata stole his scooter which was left outside.

Popata, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing.

Catch up HERE.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - William John Popata
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - William John Popata

HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era this year with several school formals held across the region.

Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.

Check out the region's school formals HERE.

 

 

Chanel Graduation 2020
Chanel Graduation 2020

More Stories

morningrewindgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault

        Premium Content Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault

        News The complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission was passed to the QPS Ethical Standards Command.

        Man’s desire for post-lockdown relief proves costly

        Premium Content Man’s desire for post-lockdown relief proves costly

        News Police flagged down Rodney Colin Hill at Miriam Vale.

        Tradie caught drink-driving after fleeing ‘assault’

        Premium Content Tradie caught drink-driving after fleeing ‘assault’

        News Aaron Thomas John Ryan could not catch a break.

        Woman hospitalised after car collides with kangaroo

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after car collides with kangaroo

        Breaking A woman in her 20s sustained neck and foot injuries.

        • 8th Dec 2020 7:13 AM