Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed
GOOD morning Gladstone,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 6.
Today's weather: Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming northerly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. 10 per cent chance of rain.
Tide times:
High: 2.87m at 1.40am
Low: 1.58m at 7.29am
High: 3.69m at 2.15pm
Low: 1.31m at 8.47pm
--
A man was charged following an alleged wounding incident in Gladstone Central on Saturday.
About 5.30pm police were called to a Bramston Street address after an 18-year-old woman, known to him suffered a wound to her abdomen.
Catch up HERE.
A GLADSTONE mum told police she stole a man's wallet in the "spur of the moment" and used the money to buy ice.
The offending at a Gladstone pub was captured on CCTV on September 7 at about 4pm.
Catch up HERE.
A GLADSTONE man has been caught drug driving a short period after he was handed a probation sentence in court.
Allen Norman Thierauf, 57, was intercepted on October 8 on Walsh St, Gladstone driving a Jaguar.
Catch up HERE.
MANY residents took advantage of a sunny day out to visit the Calliope River Historical Village markets Sunday morning.
See the gallery HERE.