Jannine Rideout, Jaclyn Rideout, Aaliyah Perkins and Eliana Perkins at the Calliope River Historical Village markets on December 6, 2020.
Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 6:50 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 6.

Today's weather: Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming northerly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. 10 per cent chance of rain.

Tide times:

High: 2.87m at 1.40am

Low: 1.58m at 7.29am

High: 3.69m at 2.15pm

Low: 1.31m at 8.47pm

--

A man was charged following an alleged wounding incident in Gladstone Central on Saturday.

About 5.30pm police were called to a Bramston Street address after an 18-year-old woman, known to him suffered a wound to her abdomen.

Catch up HERE.

 

 

A GLADSTONE mum told police she stole a man's wallet in the "spur of the moment" and used the money to buy ice.

The offending at a Gladstone pub was captured on CCTV on September 7 at about 4pm.

Catch up HERE.

 

Katrina Lee Stranford pleaded guilty to stealing and drug offences.
A GLADSTONE man has been caught drug driving a short period after he was handed a probation sentence in court.

Allen Norman Thierauf, 57, was intercepted on October 8 on Walsh St, Gladstone driving a Jaguar.

Catch up HERE.

 

MANY residents took advantage of a sunny day out to visit the Calliope River Historical Village markets Sunday morning.

See the gallery HERE.

