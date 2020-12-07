Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

Jannine Rideout, Jaclyn Rideout, Aaliyah Perkins and Eliana Perkins at the Calliope River Historical Village markets on December 6, 2020.

Jannine Rideout, Jaclyn Rideout, Aaliyah Perkins and Eliana Perkins at the Calliope River Historical Village markets on December 6, 2020.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 6.

Today's weather: Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming northerly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. 10 per cent chance of rain.

Tide times:

High: 2.87m at 1.40am

Low: 1.58m at 7.29am

High: 3.69m at 2.15pm

Low: 1.31m at 8.47pm

--

A man was charged following an alleged wounding incident in Gladstone Central on Saturday.

About 5.30pm police were called to a Bramston Street address after an 18-year-old woman, known to him suffered a wound to her abdomen.

A GLADSTONE mum told police she stole a man's wallet in the "spur of the moment" and used the money to buy ice.

The offending at a Gladstone pub was captured on CCTV on September 7 at about 4pm.

Katrina Lee Stranford pleaded guilty to stealing and drug offences.

A GLADSTONE man has been caught drug driving a short period after he was handed a probation sentence in court.

Allen Norman Thierauf, 57, was intercepted on October 8 on Walsh St, Gladstone driving a Jaguar.

MANY residents took advantage of a sunny day out to visit the Calliope River Historical Village markets Sunday morning.

