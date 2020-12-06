Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Makhela Jayne Strandquist.
Makhela Jayne Strandquist.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Dec 2020 9:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning Gladstone!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 5.

--

SUICIDE across Australia is reaching epidemic proportions and the Gladstone region is not sheltered from its scourge experiencing a rate of self harm double the national average.

Depression will impact 45 per cent of society sometime in their lives, says Beyond Blue.

Catch up HERE.

--

A YOUNG mother who turned to trafficking drugs to support her own habit will be released from prison in time to see her two children for the Christmas break.

Makhela Jayne Strandquist, 23, spent almost nine months in pre-sentence custody, which was the longest she had abstained from her drug of choice which she started consuming at age 12 and quickly fell into a habit of daily usage.

Catch up HERE.

Makhela Jayne Strandquist.
Makhela Jayne Strandquist.

--

A FIRE BOMBER has been called to help tackle a bushfire burning in the Boyne Valley near Ubobo for the sixth day running.

Crews have returned to the blaze burning towards Bulburin National Park.

Catch up HERE.

--

THE Gladstone Area Water Board have responded to criticism from the Gladstone Regional Council and the public to their water price hike announced earlier this week.

From 2021, Gladstone residents who use water from Awoonga will be charged $2.13 per kilolitre – a $0.30 or 16 per cent increase on its current price of $1.83.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Area Water Board has responded to criticism of the water price hike..
Gladstone Area Water Board has responded to criticism of the water price hike..

--

RESIDENTS around the Capricornia area are warned come Monday the fire danger rating is predicted to reach very high levels.

The very high rating means a fire can be difficult to control, with flames that may burn into the treetops.

Catch up HERE.

--

See you tomorrow for another edition of The Morning Rewind.

gladstone morning rewind the morning rewind
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police called to break up teen brawl

        Premium Content Police called to break up teen brawl

        Crime A QPS spokesman said there was an altercation between the youths overnight.

        • 6th Dec 2020 9:22 AM
        FIRST LOOK: Plans for Gladstone’s new manufacturing school

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Plans for Gladstone’s new manufacturing school

        Education The new development for CQU has been lodged with the Gladstone Regional Council.

        GAWB responds to water price hike criticism

        Premium Content GAWB responds to water price hike criticism

        Council News GAWB said they presented the council with two COVID-19 relief packages which were...

        Drunk wedding guest drives through resort gate

        Premium Content Drunk wedding guest drives through resort gate

        News Things got way out of control after Harley Joseph Anderson got behind the wheel.