MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

SUICIDE across Australia is reaching epidemic proportions and the Gladstone region is not sheltered from its scourge experiencing a rate of self harm double the national average.

Depression will impact 45 per cent of society sometime in their lives, says Beyond Blue.

A YOUNG mother who turned to trafficking drugs to support her own habit will be released from prison in time to see her two children for the Christmas break.

Makhela Jayne Strandquist, 23, spent almost nine months in pre-sentence custody, which was the longest she had abstained from her drug of choice which she started consuming at age 12 and quickly fell into a habit of daily usage.

A FIRE BOMBER has been called to help tackle a bushfire burning in the Boyne Valley near Ubobo for the sixth day running.

Crews have returned to the blaze burning towards Bulburin National Park.

THE Gladstone Area Water Board have responded to criticism from the Gladstone Regional Council and the public to their water price hike announced earlier this week.

From 2021, Gladstone residents who use water from Awoonga will be charged $2.13 per kilolitre – a $0.30 or 16 per cent increase on its current price of $1.83.

RESIDENTS around the Capricornia area are warned come Monday the fire danger rating is predicted to reach very high levels.

The very high rating means a fire can be difficult to control, with flames that may burn into the treetops.

