MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Gladstone Area Water Board handed down the new cost of water from Awoonga Dam to the Gladstone Regional Council recently, with many councillors unimpressed.

MORE than 1000 people have been sentenced to imprisonment over the past 12 months from various courts around Central Queensland.

Data provided to The Observer shows just how many people have walked through the court doors but not walked back out.

A POPULAR tourist destination in the Gladstone region could soon solve its dire parking situation, with the addition of a large car park being considered by the council.

Gladstone Region councillors discussed the development application for a facility at 5 Agnes Street, Agnes Water, during a general meeting on Tuesday.

The Development Application image for a material change of use to a car park at 5 Agnes Street, Agnes Water.

THE CENTRAL Queensland policing region is leading the way in the tragic statistic of road fatalities for 2020 at 82 – a massive 41.4 per cent above last year.

The Queensland Road Crash Weekly Report published by the government shows there have been 248 people killed in 223 fatal crashes across the state this year, an increase of 23.4 per cent over the same period last year.

Car crash wreckage.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has cited budget restrictions for adopting the Gladstone Area Water Board’s 16 per cent price increase on Awoonga Dam water.

From 2021, Gladstone residents who use water from Awoonga will be charged $2.13 per kilolitre.

A PREGNANT Tannum Sands mum who pleaded guilty to supplying drugs to her brother said she didn’t use the drugs herself.

Anita Ray Brown, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 to supplying dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in the commissioning of a crime.

Don’t miss all the glitz and glam from the Trinity College Formal.

