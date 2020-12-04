MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed
Today’s weather: Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming north-easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.
Low: 1.10m at 4.36am
High: 3.91m at 11.24am
Low: 1.23m at 5.50pm
High: 2.98m at 11.36pm
The Central Queensland region is bracing to spend Christmas inside this year, with rain forecasted by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Find out how much Gladstone will getHERE.
The Wrapt in Mugul project gives artists from Central Queensland the opportunity to have their work seen by travellers on the Bruce Highway.
Find out where you can spot the impressive artwork HERE.
A GLADSTONE man who quickly turned around when he saw a marked police vehicle gave away he may have been committing an offence.
Find out exactly what the offence was and the punishment he copped HERE.
A DRINK-DRIVER told police he had consumed about 10 cans of Canadian Club before he was pulled over on October 25.
Find out what punishment he was slapped with in Gladstone Magistrates Court HERE.
A GANTRY crane identified as critical to opening up Port Curtis to freight is still on the radar for Gladstone Ports Corporation with a $400,000 funding boost to progress plans.
Find out more of GPC’s Master PlanHERE.