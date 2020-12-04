Menu
Artist, Shona Underwood, broke her spine in a car crash on the Dunken Highway, near WA border. She spent two years recovering on her family's Tanami cattle station and had moved to Darwin with her two little boys (Darcy 8mths pictured) to focus on her artwork. She says the hardest thing is not being able to ride horses anymore.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
4th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone and happy Friday!

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 3.

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming north-easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Tide times:

Low: 1.10m at 4.36am

High: 3.91m at 11.24am

Low: 1.23m at 5.50pm

High: 2.98m at 11.36pm

The Central Queensland region is bracing to spend Christmas inside this year, with rain forecasted by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Find out how much Gladstone will getHERE.

Storms driven by a La Nina weather pattern are still forecast for Central Queensland in December and through summer.
The Wrapt in Mugul project gives artists from Central Queensland the opportunity to have their work seen by travellers on the Bruce Highway.

Find out where you can spot the impressive artwork HERE.

Artist, Shona Underwood, broke her spine in a car crash on the Dunken Highway, near WA border. She spent two years recovering on her family's Tanami cattle station and had moved to Darwin with her two little boys to focus on her artwork. She says the hardest thing is not being able to ride horses anymore.
A GLADSTONE man who quickly turned around when he saw a marked police vehicle gave away he may have been committing an offence.

Find out exactly what the offence was and the punishment he copped HERE.

A Gladstone teen quickly changed route when he saw a police car.
A DRINK-DRIVER told police he had consumed about 10 cans of Canadian Club before he was pulled over on October 25.

Find out what punishment he was slapped with in Gladstone Magistrates Court HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Kyle Blake pleaded guilty to drink driving and unlicensed driving.
A GANTRY crane identified as critical to opening up Port Curtis to freight is still on the radar for Gladstone Ports Corporation with a $400,000 funding boost to progress plans.

Find out more of GPC’s Master PlanHERE.

Gladstone Port Central.
