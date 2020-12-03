Menu
One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer that was allegedly assaulted at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 7:13 AM
HAPPY Thursday Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 3.

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy. Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning then becoming east to north-easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning.

Tide times:

Low: 0.95m at 4.04am

High: 4.02m at 10.43am

Low: 1.13m at 5.06pm 1706 1.13

High: 3.09m at 10.53pm

THE LINE-UP at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival continues to grow with GypsyRumble set to return after a successful debut this year.

Find out the full line up for the festival HERE.

SINGING OUT: Gypsy Rumble will be part of the performer workshops at this year's Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended a blaze in the Boyne Valley as temperatures soared throughout the region.

Find out how the QFES crews faredHERE.

A GLADSTONE man who obstructed police was just trying to help his mate who was being arrested.

Find out how much he was fined HERE.

Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
A COMPLAINT to police about an incident involving a One Nation volunteer and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher’s father Neville during early voting, has been provided to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Find out the full circumstances of the incident HERE.

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer that was allegedly assaulted at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.
THE COST of purchasing the former Gladstone Mater Hospital was revealed in yesterday’s Palaszczuk Government Budget along with several other election promises for the port city.

Find out just how much it will cost HERE.

Gladstone Mater Hospital.
