MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

The defence leaving the Rockhampton courthouse following the sentence of Anthony Lee Smits for the manslaughter of Andrew Vesey-Brown.

The defence leaving the Rockhampton courthouse following the sentence of Anthony Lee Smits for the manslaughter of Andrew Vesey-Brown.

HAPPY Hump day Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 1.

Today's weather: Max 33. Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening.

Tide times:

Low: 0.83m at 12.33am

High: 4.10m at 10.06am

Low: 1.05m at 4.26pm

High: 3.21m at 10.18pm

--

GLADSTONE man Anthony Lee Smits has pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the 11th hour after being listed for trial in the Rockhampton Supreme Court yesterday morning.

Mr Smits is accused of fatally stab­bing 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown outside a unit at 251 Auckland St on July 10, 2017.

Catch up HERE.

The defence leaving the Rockhampton courthouse following the sentence of Anthony Lee Smits for the manslaughter of Andrew Vesey-Brown.

COVID-19 has hit state coffers like a wrecking ball, with coal royalties to fall 53 per cent this financial year.

Queensland Budget documents handed down today have laid bare the bleak state of coal royalties and export figures.

Catch up H ERE.

QUEENSLAND Maroons legends will venture west to Biloela next week in order to meet some unsung local heroes.

Find out who will be visiting HERE.

Queensland Maroons legends will make the trip to Biloela next week.

The graduating class of Faith Baptist Christian school joined for a night of glitz and glamour.

Five students got the chance to dress up for their school formal.

Check out the gallery HERE.

Faith Baptist Church students at their formal 2020

GLADSTONE residents have cashed in more than $4 million in refunds in two years from the Containers for Change scheme.

Find out how many containers Gladstone has returned to date HERE.