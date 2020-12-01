MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Dally M Player of the Year Jack Wighton with his catch of the day at Lake Awoonga on Saturday morning. He and Curtis Scott travelled to the region on a fishing trip.

HAPPY December 1 everybody,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 30.

Today’s weather: Max 32. Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening.

Tide times:

Low: 0.75m at 3.03am

High: 4.14m at 9.32am

Low: 0.99m at 3.49pm

High: 3.31m at 9.45pm

--

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody following the discovery of an alleged meth production lab at a Gladstone residence.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police attended the address at 8am yesterday for an unrelated matter and a number of items were seized.

THE horrific spate of dog attacks in the Gladstone region shows no sign of slowing, with another victim added to the tally last weekend.

Kellie Green said she was overwhelmed by the social media response after publishing the attacked dog’s photos on social media, looking for its owner on Sunday night.

Kellie Green picked up dog over the weekend and said its injuries after an attack by another dog were horrific.

PEOPLE searching for a fur-friend to spend the holidays with need to take extra care this festive season, with puppy scams named a common cyber scam at Christmas.

Queensland Police Service’s Financial and Cyber Crime Group has named 12 common cyber scams at Christmas, and puppy scams made the list.

Gladstone State High School students stunned on the red carpet at their school formal.

Brett Medway, Emily Kaighin at Gladstone State High School's formal 2020

Two rugby league stars visited the Gladstone region last weekend for some rest and relaxation.

Canberra Raiders players Curtis Scott and 2020 Dally M medallist Jack Wighton were photographed fishing at Lake Awoonga by Gladstone Fly and Sport Fishing.

