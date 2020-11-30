MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Michaela Hancock was first on the red carpet at Rosella State School's Year 12 formal at Harvey Road Tavern. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 29.

Today's weather:

Max 32. Sunny. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Tide times:

Low: 0.72m at 2.34am

High: 4.14m at 9am

Low: 0.98 at 3.13pm

High: 3.41m at 9.12pm

--

A MOUNT LARCOM man with a notorious history of disqualified and unlicensed driving has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment following his latest drive.

At the time, William Joseph Edgar was on a suspended jail sentence.

EVERY minute of every day since her husband Craig Gordon went missing has been a living nightmare for Boyne Island's Hanan Bekhou.

Desperately holding onto hope, Hanan and the couple's daughter Sabrina have put Craig's shirt at the dining room table on his chair, so it is like he is sitting there eating with them at each meal.

Boyne Island marine engineer Craig Gordon went missing on Friday November 13. His boat was found at Balaclava Island, near the northern end of Curtis Island four days later.

CENTRAL Highlands leaders are advocating for the complete upgrade of a Central Queensland road.

Central Highlands Regional Council brought sealing the Springsure to Tambo road project back to the table at the recent Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) consultation.

GRADUATING Year 12 students from Gladstone's Rosella State School hit the red carpet at the Harvey Road Tavern on November 27.

A MAJOR step in the development of Gladstone's and Queensland's hydrogen industry has been taken with the announcement of a partnership between Stanwell and Japanese industrial gases company Iwatani Corporation.

