MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Aerial view of the township of 1770 on the Discovery Coast, Queensland. Pic Tourism Queensland.

HAPPY Saturday Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, November 27.

Today’s weather: Max 29. Partly cloudy. Winds easterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming light in the evening. A five per-cent chance of rain.

Tide times:

Low: 0.73m at 1.37am

High: 3.8m at 7.57am

Low: 1.03m at 2.06pm

High: 3.46m at 7.59pm

TOURISM bodies in the Gladstone region have welcomed the announcement by the Queensland Government to reopen the state’s borders to more than 10 million people from Sydney and Melbourne.

This week Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced, provided there were no COVID outbreaks in NSW or Victoria before December 1, the state would welcome all visitors from those areas.

“SHE SAYS you stole her childhood,” Judge Jeffrey Clarke told a 54-year-old man as he was sentenced for his vile sexual offending against his stepdaughter.

The man, who cannot be legally named, stared up at the ceiling, never making eye contact with the family that sat in the back of the Gladstone District Court on November 26.

WHEN Gladstone’s Ross Patrick heard the maritime museum was calling for assistance, he picked up the phone and offered to donate $40,000 as a way to honour his legendary yachtsman father Noel’s memory.

The Patricks Jewellers owner read a story in The Observer about the Gladstone Maritime Museum needing donations so he thought “it was about time” he called president Lindsay Wassell.

Gladstone Maritime Museum interior designer Tess Groen-Int-Woud, museum manager Ian Griffiths, Deanna Wassell and president Lindsay Wassell with the new display cabinets purchased through a generous donation of $40,000 from local jeweller Ross Patrick. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A QUEENSLAND Government department which investigated last month’s scrap metal fire at Callemondah has taken no further action in relation to the incident.

Compliance officers from the Department of Environment and Science were called to the fire on October 9 which sent large, dark plumes of smoke into the Gladstone sky.

Smoke plume from rubbish fire in Callemondah October 9. Picture: Rico HÃ¶hne

CROCODILES are part of life in Central Queensland and a new app developed by the Department of Environment and Science is designed to keep locals safe.

A population explosion of the prehistoric predators has seen numbers rise to more than 100,000 animals in the wild, since saltwater crocodiles were declared a protected species in 1971.

