MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Gladstone region Councillor Natalia Muszkat once met Diego Armando Maradona at a function in Argentina when she was 20.

Today’s weather: Max 30. Mostly sunny. Winds easterly and light increasing to 20 to 25 km/h in the morning then increasing to 25 to 35 km/h in the middle of the day. 10 per cent chance of rain.

Tide Times:

Low: 0.85m at 1.08am

High: 3.84m at 7.26am

Low: 1.15m at 1.30pm

High: 3.58m at 7.30pm

GLADSTONE region residents have been targeted by thieves, with 20 break-in and theft offences recorded in the past week.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the number of offences committed while entering unlocked and insecure premises was “concerning”.

FOLLOWING the death of football legend Diego Armando Maradona this morning, Councillor Natalia Muszkat has paid tribute to her compatriot.

Maradona passed away in Argentina aged 60 following a heart attack after repeated hospitalisations this year.

Football fans across the world are mourning Maradon's death, with three days of national mourning to be declared in Argentina.

A GLADSTONE woman who’s crime spree ranged from threatening to spit on police with her “hepatitis spit” to a racist tirade against her neighbour, has been given a suspended sentence.

Krystal Maree Short, appearing by video link from the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre, pleaded guilty to nine charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 13.

A KINDY teacher who has been described as “one of a kind” by co-workers, will retire in a fortnight’s time, bringing down the curtain on a 40 year-career.

Debbie Hancock spent the first three years of her kindergarten teaching career at Calliope before moving into town with Koolyangarra Kindergarten in January, 1978.

Debbie Hancock will farewell Koolyangarra Kindergarten in just a fortnight's time, calling time on a 40 year childcare career in the Gladstone region.

A GLADSTONE tradie is “over-the-moon” he followed an inkling to buy his very first Instant Scratch-It which won him a $25,000 prize.

The top prize winning $2 ticket was purchased at Kirkwood Newsagency.

