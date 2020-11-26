MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Last Wednesday, Iveragh resident Danae Noy had her rural property broken into by alleged thieves. Pictured: Ms Noy with her partner and kids.

Today’s weather: Max 30. Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening.

Tide times:

LOW: 0.94m at 12.36am

HIGH: 3.67m at 6.52am

LOW: 1.25m at 12.54pm

HIGH: 3.59m at 6.58pm

A SPIKE in theft and break-ins in Gladstone has left residents living with anxiety and fear, with more than 100 offences recorded in the past month.

Last Wednesday, Iveragh resident Danae Noy said her rural property was broken into.

ONE THIRD or $66 million of Gladstone Regional Council’s $201.7m operating expenditure for 2019-2020 was paid out in wages, its annual report has revealed.

The annual report, adopted unanimously at last week’s general council meeting, showed operating costs of $201.7 million increased compared to 2018-2019 by $10.5 million, or six per cent.

Gladstone Regional Council councillors.

IN LESS than a week, more than $7000 has been raised for the family of missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

A GoFundMe page was created last Thursday by resident Cameron Turnbull who wanted to raise money for Mr Gordon’s wife in lieu of his tragic disappearance.

Missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

AGNES Blues, Roots and Rock Festival goers can expect a line-up of more artists next year, thanks to a recent $25k funding boost.

The popular 1770 festival recently got a share of $24,000 plus $1000 in-kind from Gladstone Regional Council’s Community Development Fund.

Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival.

A GLADSTONE man has been accused of waving a shotgun around his victim and stating to her “you’re dead”.

The detail was revealed in the prosecution case against the 34-year-old, but defence lawyer Brandon Selic took issue to it.

