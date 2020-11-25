MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

HAPPY Hump Day Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 24.

Today’s weather: Max 30 °C. Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. 20 per cent chance of rain.

Tide Times:

HIGH: 3.46m at 6.14am

LOW: 1.37m at 12.14pm

HIGH: 3.58m at 6.19pm

---

GLADSTONE Regional Council has recorded a $2.7m operating deficit last financial year, citing the “disruption of COVID-19” as a contributing factor.

The council adopted its 2019/2020 annual report at a general meeting last week where its financial position was revealed.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Regional Council councillors.

A GLADSTONE man with 13 previous domestic violence convictions has once again faced court for similar charges.

The first charge against the 36-year-old related to the man breaching a condition not to be within 50m of a victim on September 7.

Catch up HERE.

THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main Roads has denied the cost of the Gladstone Benaraby Road upgrade has blown out by $4 million claiming additional safety upgrades were identified after planning.

See the LATEST.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has denied the cost of the Gladstone-Benaraby Road upgrade.

A KIN KORA teenager has been charged in relation to several break-and-enters and vehicle thefts in the region.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the 17-year-old boy was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one count each of wilful damage and possession of a weapon.

Catch up HERE.

A MAN who consumed 20 pints of heavy beer before falling asleep at the wheel faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Andrew Mclean, 41, started drinking at the Young Australian Hotel on the night of October 17.

Catch up HERE.