MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Mother of two Tamika Jade Martin was told by police early this morning their newly bought family car, a 2010 Red Holden VE Commodore, was stolen from their driveway.

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 23.

A BAFFLE CREEK man accused of torturing a man by threatening to saw his legs off has been remanded in custody after his bail was refused in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 10.

Shane Anthony Prestwidge was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in company, enter dwelling with intent at night, serious assault of a person over 60, torture and drink driving.

CHRISTMAS will not be the same for a young Kirkwood family after their car was stolen and set on fire last night.

Mother of two Tamika Jade Martin was told by police early this morning their newly bought family car, a 2010 red Holden VE Commodore, was stolen from their driveway.

A WOMAN’S attempt to conceal a drug related item from police executing a search warrant failed when a clip-seal bag fell from her bra.

Julie Lynette Seage, 36, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of possessing anything used in the commissioning of a crime.

RECORD low interest rates are helping boost the Gladstone real estate market, making it cheaper for residents to buy a property rather than rent in the port city.

With a massive 40 per cent of properties in the city being rentals, Real Estate Institute of Queensland Gladstone president and Locations Estate Agents director Alicia Williams said there had never been a better time to buy a home.

THE owner of Bororen’s Big Record Diner kept a cool head this afternoon when the ice cream machine burst into flames at his Bruce Highway business.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called at 3.30pm to a fire at a business at Bororen near the cross street of Red Hill Road.

