MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Abigail and Clayton O'Toole got busy blowing bubbles at the Air Beats Open Air Festival last night.

HAPPY Monday Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, November 21 and November 22.

Today's weather: Max 30, Partly cloudy. Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending north-easterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Tide times:

HIGH: 3.01m at 4.24am

LOW: 1.63m at 10.22am

HIGH: 3.52m at 4.39pm

LOW: 1.18m at 11.11pm

Government-owned Gladstone Ports Corporation is being sued by more than 150 people (fishers) in Queensland and New South Wales - from Bowen to Sydney including Keppel Bay, Stanage Bay and Gladstone region operators - who are seeking up to $150m in damages.

See the latest HERE.

IF you were stuck on Curtis Island, what eight songs would you listen to while awaiting your rescue and why?

That is the question new Gladstone podcast Curtis Island Discs poses weekly to members of the Gladstone region who regularly fly 'under the radar'.

Catch up HERE.

Curtis Island Discs Podcast presenters Stel Kelly and Dave Beacon with producer William Debois.

TWO men were rescued in seas off Gladstone yesterday morning after their fishing boat sank about 4am.

The pair activated their safety beacon from a life raft and were picked up by the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter shortly after.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Two men had to be rescued after their fishing boat sank off Gladstone last night.

GLADSTONE welcomed Brisbane Aria winners Sheppard to Blain Park on the weekend.

Dozens turned out to support the local and international talent on display, in what was only the second event of its kind anywhere in the world.

See the gallery HERE.

A GLADSTONE woman has "lost her temper" and thrown a fork and spoon at a neighbour's window after allegedly constantly being antagonised.

Louisa Margaret Kerruish had attended a neighbour's house and threw the items at the window which caused it to smash on September 12.

Catch up HERE.