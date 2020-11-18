MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Agnes Water photographer and videographer Stuart McKay has opened 1770's first Fine Art Gallery upstairs at the marina. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Agnes Water photographer and videographer Stuart McKay has opened 1770's first Fine Art Gallery upstairs at the marina. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 17.

--

A RANDOM act of kindness from three women has helped an elderly man reunite with his four-legged best friend after he escaped from his yard.

Last week, Bill the dog ended up at the pound after he wandered a “little further than what he was supposed to” from his neighbourhood.

Catch up HERE.

Kevin's dog, Bill at the pound.

STUART McKay’s photographic and videography career is a shining example of the saying “practice makes perfect” which has seen him travel the world and open Agnes Waters’ first fine art gallery.

Catch up HERE.

Agnes Water photographer and videographer Stuart McKay has opened 1770's first Fine Art Gallery upstairs at the marina. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A WOMAN who was caught driving while disqualified by a court order, felt the wrath of a Gladstone magistrate this week.

Kimberly Cheree Wright, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to the offence.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Kimberly Cheree Wright, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle with a license disqualified by court order.

BOAT ramps in the Gladstone and Rockhampton areas could hold the key to helping find missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

Police on Tuesday afternoon sought public assistance to help locate the 62-year-old who has been missing since November 12.

Catch up HERE.

Missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

“YOU CAN lock me up I don’t give a f---”, Gladstone woman Naphiinuh Jei Fairclough yelled at police when they were called to a disturbance at her place on September 11.

After Fairclough refused them entry at 12.50am she became belligerent with the police.

Catch up HERE.