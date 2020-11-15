Menu
MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Nov 2020 9:13 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 14.

--

CHRISTMAS 2020 is going to be a tough one for many families, making The Observer’s Adopt a Family campaign more important than ever as it helps deliver some festive cheer to those who need it most.

Here’s how you can help a local family.

--

A MAN in his 20s has been flown to hospital after being struck by a tree branch in Lowmead yesterday.

Catch up HERE.

--

HUNDREDS of people showed up to the Mount Larcom Tourist Park for this year’s Retro ‘n’ Rhyme event.

See the photos HERE.

Jim McDonald "Rockin' Billie" at the Mt Larcom Retro N Rhyme on November 14, 2020.

--

Shocking images have revealed the aftermath of a structure collapse at a Central Queensland mine site.

It is understood no one was injured when a storm destroyed a portable workshop at BMA’s Peak Downs mine on Friday.

See the PHOTOS.

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

