MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

WILDLIFE officers conducted a site inspection of a rehabilitation centre on Quoin Island near Gladstone on Friday to assess the health of 11 turtles amid concerns around the centre’s operation.

The Department of Environment and Science said the officers, along with other agencies, attended the facility to investigate reports of potential breaches of the facility’s responsibilities, animal welfare, and to ensure veterinary standards complied with relevant legislation and codes of practice.

Stella the green sea turtle has been rehabilitated and released from Quoin Island.

A “THUGGISH” Gladstone man who violently assaulted a man outside a nightclub and later threatened to shoot his partner with a gun, has been released on parole after serving 160 days in custody.

The 25-year-old man pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on November 5 to assault occasioning bodily harm, shortening firearms, unlawful weapon possession, possessing dangerous drugs, not having authority for explosives, possessing anything in connection with a drug offence and contravening a domestic violence order.

YOUNG Gladstone families and homeless singles are sleeping in cars as they wait for properties to become available to them.

Data provided to The Observer from the Department of Housing and Public Works shows the extent of the problem.

Data from the Department of Housing and Public Works shows the extent of how many Gladstone people are waiting for a home.

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation is nurturing the next generation of tradespeople and reaping rewards from doing so.

There were 18 winners at the GPC’s 14th annual Apprentice and Trainee Awards event, with one student receiving the top gong.

The 2020 Most Improved Apprentice-Trainee of the year is Andrew Geissler.

A CENTRAL Queensland doctor who has had just three days off in about nine months welcomed a plan to boost staffing numbers in regional and rural areas.

An agreement among CQUniversity, The University of Queensland, and the Central Queensland and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services, meant to go some way towards remedying a shortage of health care professionals in regional Queensland, was described at its launch event today as “absolutely transformational”.

